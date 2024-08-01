ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT CHAMPIONS CHANGE FOR A COOL CAUSE WITH THE ARCTIC CHALLENGE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Orascom Development, a leading international developer of vibrant, integrated communities launched its partnership with The Arctic Challenge, which will embark today on a record-breaking 1,500 km rowing expedition across the Arctic Ocean. Orascom Development is an Official Partner of The Arctic Challenge, demonstrating the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility, scientific progress, and educational outreach.





The Arctic Challenge team’s specially designed vessel, the “Ocean Guardian,” is fully reliant on the crew’s physical power to make the crossing. The eight-meter boat has no engine, motor or sail but it is equipped with solar panels for navigation and a desalination machine that will supply essential drinking water. The UAE-based team is set to row non-stop from Tromsø, Norway, to Longyearbyen, Svalbard, traversing the notoriously challenging “Devil’s Dance Floor” during a voyage that is expected to take 20-25 days.





Shared Goals

Omar El Hamamsy, Group CEO of Orascom Development, said: “Orascom Development’s partnership with The Arctic Challenge embodies our commitment to ‘life as it should be’, which increasingly means more than just living a good life but living life for good and with purpose. As a champion of change, we support pioneering initiatives, like The Arctic Challenge, that inspire the next generation of community leaders and push boundaries to contribute to a more sustainable future for all.”





In addition to Orascom Development, The Arctic Challenge is backed by the UN Environment Program ‘Clean Seas’ initiative, along with other global partners. Throughout their journey, The Arctic Challenge’s team will conduct vital scientific experiments, collecting critical data on the impact of climate change in this fragile ecosystem.





Toby Gregory, leader of The Arctic Challenge and founder of The Plastic Pledge, said: “Orascom Development’s focus on community and sustainability aligns with our mission to advance climate change research and inspire a passion for environmental stewardship in students worldwide. By rowing in the warmer months of the summer, we can raise awareness about the changes in climate that have made it possible for us to be the first to row to the Arctic Iceshelf at 80 degrees latitude. This highlights how much the ice is retreating due to the changes in our planet’s climate.”





Orascom Development Keys of Life 2024 Research: Redefining Community

To unlock the essence of its long-standing commitment to delivering 'life as it should be', Orascom Development recently launched Orascom Development Keys of Life, a new thought leadership initiative to spark understanding and dialogue on developing thriving communities globally that fit with people's evolving lifestyle needs and aspirations. A cornerstone of the initiative is a research study that explores global trends in how people prefer to live, surveying more than 3,600 people across Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and North Africa, and the United States. Underscoring a growing emphasis on sustainability, the Orascom Development Keys of Life research finds that 70% of people indicate a preference for sustainable living.





“Orascom Development has a 35-year track record of creating integrated towns and thriving communities that prioritize an aspirational lifestyle of belonging and purpose for our towns’ residents, hotel guests and visitors,” said El Hamamsy. “Our recent Orascom Development Keys of Life 2024 research resonates with a global desire for belonging and purpose, with 82% defining community as ‘where I feel a part of something bigger and have a shared purpose.’”





Beyond the expedition itself, The Arctic Challenge, in collaboration with Orascom Development, will also focus on expanding its educational outreach program. The initiative aims to connect with students globally through guest lectures, events, and interactive learning materials, inspiring the next generation of scientists, explorers, and environmental leaders. Over the past two years the team, through The Plastic Pledge, has engaged with over 200,000 students across over 60 schools and universities in the GCC. Together with Orascom Development, the team are aiming to inspire 1 million students to connect with the project and highlight the importance of global community.



