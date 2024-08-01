Liven Up the Music: Sony MEA launches ULT Field 7 in the GCC

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, 31 July 2024: Sony Middle East and Africa has announced the launch of its highly anticipated ULT Field 7 in the GCC region. Designed for durability and delivering powerful sound on the go, these speakers are set to redefine outdoor audio experiences. The ULT Field 7 not only offer top-tier sound and durability but also cater to consumer’s needs on mobility, connectivity, and user convenience.

Compact yet mighty, the ULT Field 7 boast Sony's signature audio technology that ensures rich, bass-boosted sound. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying a solo adventure, the ULT Field series provide a robust audio experience that is both immersive and dynamic.

Built to withstand the elements, the ULT Field speakers are IP67 rated, making them water-, dust-, shock-, and rust-proof. This rugged design ensures they can handle the toughest environments, from beach outings to mountain hikes. With a battery life of up to 30 hours, these speakers are perfect for long trips and extended gatherings. Plus with quick charging, users can get 3 hours of playing time in ten minutes.

The ULT Field speakers feature a compact design and a multi-way strap, making them easy to carry and attach to backpacks or bikes. This blend of portability and durability makes them an ideal choice for those who lead an active lifestyle.

As the demand for portable and resilient audio devices grows, Sony continues to lead the way with cutting-edge technology that meets the needs of modern consumers. Combing powerful sound with exceptional durability, the ULT Field 1 is set to launch next month in Black, Off-white, Forest Grey and Orange to suit any style.





