Sapphic Sci-Fi Short Film Jane 2687 Heads Into Production

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trajectory Films and Sackett Street Films are thrilled to announce the beginning of production for the science fiction short film, Jane 2687. Written and directed by Joe Benedetto, Jane 2687

promises to deliver a gripping neo-noir love story set against a futuristic backdrop.

Joe Benedetto - Director & Writer

Ricardo Cordero - Executive Producer

"Jane 2687

is a very captivating love story between two women - one of whom is from the year 2687," described Benedetto, whose previous works include the feature comedy A Guy Named Rick

and the short films Hide the Sausage and The Beginning is the End is the Beginning, all of which received global distribution.

The cast of Jane 2687

features a diverse ensemble of performers including Chelsea LeSage (Theresa and Allison, 21st Century Demon Hunter), Alexi Melvin (Star Wars: Rogue One, Time Out of Mind), Michael Lowry (Pain Hustlers, The Glorias), Joy Jones (DC Noir), as well as international model Melanie Gaydos (Blumhouse's Insidious: The Last Key).

"We are excited to bring together such a skilled group of actors for this project," said Ricardo Cordero, founder of Sackett Street Films. "Each member of the cast brings a unique point of view and depth to their roles, which will absolutely elevate Jane 2687."

Chelsea LeSage, brings a wealth of experience as she has worked with multiple prestigious brands and starred in several notable projects across various platforms. Alexi Melvin, known for her contributions to Broadway productions such as Here Lies Love

and her significant roles in film and voiceover work, adds her multifaceted talents to Jane 2687, ensuring an engaging performance.

Ricardo Cordero, Executive Producing Jane 2687 with Sackett Street Films, brings a wealth of experience and accomplishments to the project. Beyond his esteemed acting career on both stage and screen, highlighted by roles in acclaimed works like Inside Llewyn Davis and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Cordero is also a filmmaker and entrepreneur. He co-wrote, produced, and directed the feature film Chez Risqué, exploring themes of love and human complexity. With over 40 years in the entertainment industry.

Filming is set to start in August, in various iconic locations across New York City, including Soho, Chelsea, and the West Village.

For more information about Jane 2687 and updates on its production, please visit . Follow the film's journey on social media via @Jane2687Movie for exclusive behind-the-scenes content and exciting announcements.

About Trajectory Films:

Trajectory Films is an independent film production company dedicated to creating compelling and innovative cinematic experiences. Led by Joe Benedetto, the company focuses on projects that challenge conventional storytelling and provoke thought and emotion.

About Sackett Street Films:

Founded by Ricardo Cordero, Sackett Street Films is a production company with a diverse portfolio spanning film, television, and digital content. With a commitment to quality and creativity, the company continues to push boundaries and explore new avenues in entertainment.

Media Contact:

Name: Elias Stimac

Email: [email protected]

Number: 440-667-7158

