Tourism sector in Turkey sees 9.3 percent increase in revenue to USD23.7B in H1

Türkiye's sector experienced a notable boost in both revenue and visitor numbers during the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. According to data released by the Turkish Statistical Office (TurkStat) on Wednesday, the country's tourism revenue increased by 9.3 percent, reaching a total of USD23.66 billion for the January-to-June period. This growth reflects a robust performance in the tourism industry, as Türkiye continues to attract a significant number of international visitors.



In addition to the revenue increase, the number of tourists arriving in Türkiye also saw a substantial rise, with a 13.2 percent increase bringing the total to 25.1 million visitors during the first six months of 2024. Despite the higher number of tourists, the average expenditure per visitor decreased by 3.4 percent, amounting to USD942. This drop in average spending per capita suggests that while more tourists are visiting, each is spending slightly less compared to the previous year.



The second quarter of 2024 saw even more impressive results, with tourism revenue climbing by 11.8 percent. The number of tourists visiting Türkiye during this period surged by 15 percent, reaching 16 million. These figures underscore a strong rebound in the tourism sector, highlighting Türkiye's growing appeal as a destination and the increasing influx of international travelers.

