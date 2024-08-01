Tragedy strikes Kerala's Wayanad as death toll rises to 144

(MENAFN) The state of Kerala in southern India has plunged into mourning following devastating landslides in Wayanad district, where the death toll has tragically risen to 144. The region, nestled in the Western Ghats mountains, has been battered by heavy rains over recent weeks, exacerbating conditions that led to two successive landslides on Tuesday morning. Chooral Mala, Mundakkai, and surrounding areas bore the brunt of the disaster, with houses swept away and communities devastated.



Official sources, including Dr. V Venu, secretary of the Kerala government, have confirmed the recovery of 144 bodies, though fears persist that the toll could escalate as rescue operations continue. Amid ongoing efforts, emergency responders have achieved significant feats, including the construction of temporary bridges to access remote and previously cut-off areas. These efforts have facilitated the rescue of 1,600 individuals stranded in the aftermath of the catastrophe.



In a poignant gesture, the national flag has been lowered to half-mast outside the Kerala Legislative Assembly, symbolizing the state's collective grief and solidarity with the affected communities. Meanwhile, reports from Wayanad's neighboring Malappuram district reveal further grim discoveries, as at least 32 bodies have been found downstream of the Chaliyar river, carried there by the force of the landslides.



Despite these tragic developments, hope remains intertwined with the ongoing rescue operations. Authorities in Wayanad, such as Fawas Shameem, a local government official, continue to coordinate efforts amidst challenging conditions. The situation is fluid, with initial reports indicating higher casualty figures, underscoring the enormity of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Kerala's hilly terrain.



As Kerala grapples with one of its worst natural disasters in recent memory, the resilience and solidarity of its people are on display, with concerted efforts aimed at mitigating further loss and providing relief to those affected.

MENAFN01082024000045015687ID1108506040