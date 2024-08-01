Fused Silica Market Is Set To Surge At 5.5% CAGR, Reach At A USD 3.83 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fused Silica Popularly Used in Telecommunications Due to its Superior Thermal Properties and Exceptional Optical Transparency: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fused silica is evaluated at a size of USD 2.24 billion in 2024 and is calculated to reach USD 3.83 billion by 2034, according to the recently updated report released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Fused silica is made by melting high-purity crystal silica at 1,800oC to 2,000oC and then cooling it to avoid crystallization and then get transparent amorphous silica. Fused silica, also called quartz glass or fused quartz due to its durability and chemical resistance, is widely used as a key material in the making of optical fiber that is used in telecommunications.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Fused silica is exhibiting increasing use as an envelope for high-intensity discharge lamps and halogen lamps. These lamps are long-lasting and offer higher brightness due to the unique chemical and physical properties of silica.

High-power vacuum tubes also make high use of silica envelopes. Furthermore, fused silica's physical strength is driving its usage in deep diving vessels, including benthoscopes and bathyspheres. Apart from this, fused quartz is used in the making of the windows of crewed spacecraft, including the International Space Station and space shuttles.

The semiconductor industry is the key consumer of fused silica due to its high strength, ultraviolet (UV) transparency, and thermal stability. These characteristics are further driving fused silica use in semiconductor fabrication furnaces and 5D optical data storage.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Global demand for fused silica is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% during the next 10 years.

The United States is estimated to account for 71.5% of the North American market share in 2024.

The South Korea market is set to register a CAGR of 8.2% through 2034.

Sales of fused silica in Japan are calculated at US$ 226.8 million in 2024.

The market for fused silica flour is forecasted to reach US$ 2.86 billion by 2034. Fused silica demand in electronics and semiconductors is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.

“Growing use of ultra-thin silica wafers for metasurface innovation is set to push overall market growth over the years ahead,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Fused Silica Market:

Key players in the fused silica market are Novoray, 3M, Imerys Refractory Minerals, Corning, Jiangsu Zhongsheng Silicon Mstar Technology Ltd, Vesuvius, Xin Yi Wan He Kuang Ye Limited, Washington Mills, Dupré Minerals Limited, Xuzhou Sainuo Quartz Co., Ltd., Huang He Minerals Co., HeNan JunSheng Refractories Limited, Lianyungang Hengbao Quartz Co., Ltd., Heraeus, Lianyungang Haoyu Quartz Co., LTD, Quarzwerke GmbH, PROVENCALE S.A., Lianyungang Taosheng Fused Quartz Co. Ltd. Etc.

High Thermal Stability and Low Thermal Expansion Driving Use of Fused Silica in Advanced Electronic Devices:

Rising demand for high-precision and compact electronic components from the automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunication industries is driving the consumption of fused silica. Growing need for high-performance and miniaturization of electronic appliances is increasing the requirement for materials that have low thermal expansion, high thermal stability, and reliable optical properties. This need is effectively driving the use of fused silica in the manufacturing of high-precision electronics.

Competitive Environment:

There is fierce competition in the fused silica market. Major companies in the fused silica market are planning different strategies to increase their revenue shares. Among the strategies include partnerships with other players, joint ventures with research institutions, regional expansion, and the introduction of new products.

Leading silica maker Evonik partnered with Phichit Bio Power Co., Ltd. in Thailand and Pörner Group in Austria in 2022 to provide tire manufacturers with sustainable ULTRASIL® precipitated silica.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fused silica market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (grain, flour) and end-use industry (foundry, electronics & semiconductors, solar, photonics, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Key Segments Covered in Fused Silica Market Research:



By Form :



Grain

Flour

By End-use Industry :



Foundry



Electronics & Semiconductors



Solar



Photonics

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa



Check out More Related Studies Published by

Fumed Silica Market : Size is projected to increase from US$ 1.45 billion in 2024 to US$ 2.36 billion by the end of 2034, which equals to market expansion at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

Colloidal Silica Market : Reached a valuation of US$ 1.01 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to climb to US$ 1.56 billion by the end of 2033 with global demand for colloidal silica set to rise at 4.1% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

Synthetic Silica Glass Market : Reached a valuation of US$ 1,161.3 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2,021.6 million in 2033 creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 860.3 million growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Silicon Dioxide Market : Size is valued at US$ 11.8 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 22.5 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the next ten years.

Thermosetting Moulding Material for Electronics Market : Size is worth US$ 1.4 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% to climb to US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2034.

Silica Gel Market : Size is estimated at US$ 673.4 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 903.5 million by 2034-end. Worldwide demand for silica gel is projected to rise at 3.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog