US government discloses it had negotiated plea agreements with three individuals accused of involvement in September 11 terrorist attacks

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United States disclosed that it had successfully negotiated plea agreements with three individuals accused of involvement in the infamous September 11 attacks. Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, Walid bin Attash, and Mustafa Al Hawsawi, currently detained at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, have agreed to plead guilty in exchange for avoiding the death penalty, according to a report from The New York Times.



Admiral Aaron Rugh, the chief prosecutor for military commissions, confirmed the development in a letter addressed to the families of the of the 9/11 attacks. The letter stated that the three defendants have agreed to plead guilty to all charges listed in the indictment, which include the murder of the 2,976 individuals who lost their lives during the attacks.



It is anticipated that the defendants will formally enter their guilty pleas in an open court session scheduled for as early as next week. This move marks a significant development in a legal process that has spanned several years. Initially charged jointly and arraigned on June 5, 2008, and again on May 5, 2012, the defendants face multiple charges, including murder, terrorism, and hijacking related to their alleged roles in orchestrating the September 11 attacks.



Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, described as a United States-educated engineer, is believed to be the mastermind behind the meticulously planned attacks that shook the world and altered global security measures.



The plea agreements come after previous negotiations last September were rejected by the administration of President Joe Biden. This latest development signifies a pivotal moment in the legal proceedings against the accused, potentially moving towards closure for the families of the victims and bringing to a close one of the most significant chapters in modern American history related to terrorism.

