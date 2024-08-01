Gogo And Duncan Aviation Collaborate To Expand 5G STC Portfolio

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business (NASDAQ: GOGO ) today announced a collaboration with Duncan Aviation to pursue a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the Aviation Administration (FAA) for Gogo 5G

on Bombardier Learjet 40/45/70/75 aircraft.

Gogo 5G will deliver an enhanced inflight connectivity (IFC) experience in North America to this popular series of midsize aircraft, providing more speed, capacity, live experiences, and the ability to connect more devices for crew and passengers.

Gogo AVANCE L5

More than 300 Learjet aircraft are equipped and flying with a Gogo air-to-ground (ATG) system today including legacy ATG (ATG 1000, 2000, 4000, 5000) and AVANCE L3 and L5 customers.

With installation led by the Duncan Aviation-Houston Satellite team, the STC provides Learjet 40/45/70/75 operators – of which there are more than 700 flying today – an upgrade path to faster, higher performing IFC with the installation of AVANCE L5 and Gogo 5G provisions.

"We're excited to collaborate with Gogo on this Learjet project," said Houston Satellite Manager Mark Winter. "This platform is one of our most requested for this size aircraft, and this STC will be the first for the Learjet that incorporates the LX5 and MB13 antennas for 5G access."

The STCs Duncan Aviation has actively in development for Gogo 5G will cover the following in-service aircraft:



Bombardier Global Express, 5000, XRS, 5500, 6000, 6500

Bombardier Challenger CL-650, CL-605, CL-604

Bombardier Challenger 300, 350

Gulfstream GIV, G300, G400

Gulfstream GIV-X, G350, G450 Citation 560XL, XLS, XLS+

Duncan Aviation, the largest family-owned maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider in the world, and a longtime Gogo collaborator, is well-versed in Gogo installations and an industry leader in certification of connectivity solutions.

"This is the latest in an extensive STC portfolio we're collaborating on with Duncan Aviation for Gogo 5G, ensuring North American operators of the popular Learjet can experience enhanced IFEC," said Dave Salvador, vice president of aftermarket sales for Gogo.

The path to Gogo 5G includes installation of AVANCE L5 and two MB13 phased-array antennas, and when available, the L5 will be easily swapped with AVANCE LX5 (5G Line Replaceable Unit).

Gogo continues to take 5G orders and is offering significant savings

of up to $50,000 for operators interested in upgrading to AVANCE and provisioning for Gogo 5G.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2024, Gogo reported 7,136 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,110 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,285 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at .

About Duncan Aviation

Duncan Aviation is an aircraft service provider supporting the aviation needs of government and business operators and other service providers. Services include major and minor airframe inspections, engine maintenance, major retrofits for cabin and cockpit systems, full paint and interior services, engineering and certification services, and preowned aircraft sales and acquisitions. Duncan Aviation also has international aircraft components solutions experts available 24/7/365 at +1 402.475.4125 who can handle any aircraft system problem with immediate exchanges, rotables, loaners or avionics/instrument/accessory repairs and overhauls.

Complete service facilities are located in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Provo, Utah. We also have dozens of other facilities strategically located throughout the United States to provide customers with regional support and the quickest response possible to avionics, engine and airframe Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) situations.

For more information about any of Duncan Aviation's services, call +1 402.475.2611 or visit .

