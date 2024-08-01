Thomas Cook India Group Registers Q1 FY25 PBT Of Rs. 1073 Mn

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Key Highlights (Q1 FY25):



Consolidated Q1 FY25 PBT of Rs. 1073 Mn* Vs Rs. 914 Mn; 17% growth YoY

Thomas Cook (Standalone) PBT growth of 29% YoY at Rs. 740 Mn* Vs Rs. 574 Mn

Overseas Destination Management Companies reflect turnaround with EBITDA at Rs. 28 Mn Vs a loss of Rs. (44) Mn in Q1 FY24



The Group continues to maintain a strong position, adding Rs. 3.49 Bn during the quarter, with Cash & balances at Rs. 18.67 Bn as of June 30, 2024

CRISIL upgrades Thomas Cook India's Rating Outlook to 'Positive'. Reaffirms Company's Ratings at CRISIL AA-/Positive & CRISIL A1+

The PAT for the quarter has been impacted on account of a higher tax liability



Travel Services



Leisure Travel: Growth in sales 21% YoY for Q1 FY25

MICE: 20% Sales growth for Q1 FY25 (excluding one time contracts in Q1 FY24)

Corporate Travel transactions grew by 31% for Q1 FY25

India DMS: 58% Sales growth YoY for Q1 FY25

Overseas DMS: 26% Sales growth YoY for Q1 FY25

Forex

Launched EnterpriseFX card - India's first eco-friendly prepaid corporate card

Retail growth: led by overseas education 21% YoY; holiday forex 10% YoY for Q1 FY25

Card loads increased 13% YoY

Hospitality (Sterling Holidays)

Growth in sales: 9% YoY for Q1 FY25

Occupancy at 69% for Q1 FY25

New resorts launched in Q1: Udaipur (3rd in Udaipur; 6th in Rajasthan) and Dehradun (6th in Uttarakhand).

Sterling continues to be debt- free company; with a strong cash position of over Rs. 2000 Mn

The PAT for the quarter has been impacted on account of a higher tax liability

Digital Imaging Solutions (DEI)

Q1 FY25: 13 new partnerships signed (UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, India, Bahrain, Macau)

Renewal of 8 key partnerships in Maldives, Indonesia, Thailand, UAE and Egypt

Operational launch of 10 partnerships in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Indonesia and India



Mr. Madhavan Menon, Executive Chairman, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, "Thomas Cook India has delivered a good all round performance for Q1 FY25 reporting a consolidated PBT of Rs. 1073 Mn (excluding non-operating MTM gains) that reflects a healthy 17% growth over Q1 FY24. This has been a result of a solid performance across our businesses, despite multiple headwinds during the period, including the Indian General elections - that delayed travel plans & heatwaves across most of the country. Our forward booking funnel indicates that we may have the benefits of an extended holiday season and are well poised to deliver sustainable growth in the quarters ahead."



