Locals Regard Ceasefire In Eastern DR Congo With Mistrust

Goma, DR Congo: A ceasefire announced between Kinshasa and Kigali-backed rebels in the eastern Republic of Congo got a cool receptions from many of those living in the conflict zone Wednesday.

The agreement, reached through Angolan mediation, will silence guns from Sunday in the conflict waged between the Congolese and M23 rebels in the North Kivu province since late 2021. It was agreed on Tuesday.

Belgium, France, the European Union and the United on Wednesday all hailed the signing of the latest agreement.

"We hope this agreement will help create the conditions for de-escalation of tensions between the DRC and Rwanda and enable the safe return of those internally displaced to their homes," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

But a half-dozen such ceasefires and truces have already been declared but never respected for more than a few weeks.

And in Goma, the capital of North Kivu, currently encircled by the rebels and Rwandan army units, there was little enthusiasm for the announcement.

"It won't lead to anything," said Tresor Tonde Mabala, a student at La Sapientia University in Goma.

"The ceasefire benefits the enemy. The rebels never respect the decisions of the international community."