Air Defense Forces Down Seven Enemy Kamikaze Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of Thursday, August 1, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down seven Russian attack drones.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on and shared the relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, on the night of August 1, the enemy attacked with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region (Russia) and Crimea, as well as with Shahed-type attack UAVs from the directions of Cape Chauda (Crimea) and Kursk (Russia).

"Radio engineering troops detected and intercepted seven Shahed UAVs. All of them were shot down by air defenses in the Kyiv, Poltava, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions," Oleshchuk said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 1, falling debris from downed Russian drone injured two people in the Kyiv region.