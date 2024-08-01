President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Swiss Confederation
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation,
Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear madam President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the
occasion of the national holiday of the Swiss Confederation.
I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland
will continue to develop based on friendship and cooperation, both
bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our
peoples. I am confident that we will cooperate closely with
Switzerland in the fight against climate change within the
framework of COP29, which will be hosted by our country in
November.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in
your activities, and the Swiss Confederation everlasting welfare
and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 29 July 2024"
