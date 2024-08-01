(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Neurodegenerative Diseases: technology Growth Opportunities, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study aims to provide insights into the evolving landscape of molecular diagnostics for NDDs and implications for healthcare innovation and patient care.
Neurodegenerative diseases (NDD) pose significant challenges to healthcare systems and affect millions of people worldwide, making early detection crucial. While the current diagnostic strategy is predominantly brain imaging techniques, it is not performed until symptoms are more pronounced. Subtle changes occurring in neural cells during early progression cannot be detected by the structural or functional changes associated with NDDs.
This study is a comprehensive analysis that explores technological advancements, industry dynamics, strategic insights, and growth opportunities in molecular diagnostics for NDDs. It captures the role of leading companies, growing start-ups, and smaller companies with innovative product portfolios and an industry presence, key drivers and restraints, and strategic partnerships. The study also delves into funding, grants, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and commercialization efforts.
Key Questions the Study Answers:
What are the different molecular diagnostics for NDDs? What are the main challenges and complexities in the widespread adoption of molecular diagnostics compared to imaging diagnostics? What are the primary sources of biomarkers used in NDDs? Who are the key and emerging participants in terms of innovation and technology in this space? How are omics technologies, smart PoC devices, and exosome-mediated diagnoses emerging as novel molecular diagnostics modalities for NDDs? How do they improve accuracy? What are the strategic implications of the emerging collaborations and M&As between academia and industry participants? How do patents contribute to advancements in diagnostics and therapeutics for NDDs? What are the growth opportunities for molecular diagnostics for NDDs?
Growth Opportunities
Smart Diagnostics at the Point of Care for NDD Detection and Management Integrated Diagnostics for Comprehensive NDD Assessment Exosomics and Metabolomics in the NDD Space
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Molecular Diagnostics for the Neurodegenerative Diseases Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Dementia Disease Burden Forecast for 2050 Insights into NDD Research: Trends in Publications and Clinical Trials, 2019-2024 NDDs: Overview and Importance of Early Diagnosis Segmentation Challenges in Early NDD Diagnosis Diagnostic Modalities in the NDD Landscape Sources of NDD Molecular Biomarkers Scope of Analysis NDD Diagnosis: Biomarker Sources, Sample Extraction, and Analytes Biomarker Sources: A Comparative Analysis Integrated Landscape of NDD Biomarkers
Growth Generator
Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Technology Analysis: CSF Biomarkers
CSF-based Molecular Diagnostics to Detect NDDs Key Companies Developing CSF-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs Key Biomarkers for Neurodiagnostics: CSF-based Biomarkers, Global, 2024
Technology Analysis: Blood Biomarkers
Blood-based Biomarkers in NDD Diagnosis Key Companies Developing Blood-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs Emerging Companies Developing Blood-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs Key Biomarkers for Neurodiagnostics: Blood-based Biomarkers, Global, 2024
Technology Analysis: Salivary Biomarkers
Salivary Biomarkers: An Accessible and Painless Diagnostic Approach for NDDs Emerging Companies Developing Saliva-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs
Technology Analysis: Urinary Biomarkers
Urinary Biomarkers for Early Diagnosis of NDDs Emerging Companies Developing Urine-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs
Technology Analysis: Ocular Biomarkers
Ocular Biomarkers: A New Frontier in NDD Diagnosis Neurobiomarkers: Molecular Alterations in the Ocular Space Emerging Companies Developing Ocular-based Molecular Diagnostics for NDDs
Technology Analysis: Skin-based Biomarkers
Skin-based Biomarkers for NDDs
Summary of Key Biomarkers for NDD Molecular Diagnostics
Key Insights: Biomarker Utilization by Industry Participants in the NDD Diagnostics Space Molecular Biomarkers: From Bench to Clinic, Impact Analysis
Clinical Trial Analysis
Notable Clinical Trials in NDD Molecular Diagnostics European Platform for Neurodegenerative Disorders (EPND): A Collaborative Approach to Data and Sample Sharing
Emerging Trends in NDD Molecular Diagnostics
Databases and Biobanks: Catalysts for Biomarker Discovery in NDD Diagnosis Epigenetic Alterations as NDD Biomarkers Big Data-powered Multiomics for NDD Diagnosis Exosomes: A Potential Candidate for Early NDD Diagnosis Portable Molecular Diagnostic Devices Enabling Smart Diagnostics for NDDs
Key Participants' Strategic Recommendations
Synaps Dx, US AgenT Biotech, France Urvogelbio, India Resonant, US Neurodex, US
Stakeholder Initiatives
Notable NDD Diagnostics Collaborations and Clinical Alliances Recent NDD Diagnostics Mergers and Acquisitions Global Companies in NDD Diagnostics: Insight into Regional Adoption
Funding Analysis
Snapshot of Public Funding for Molecular Diagnostics of NDDs in the US, 2019-2024 Special Focus on NIH Funding for Molecular Diagnostics of AD, 2019-2024 EU R&D Projects, 2019-2023 Snapshot of Private Funding for Molecular Diagnostics of NDDs, 2021-2024 Snapshot of Private Funding for Molecular Diagnostics of NDDs, 2020-2023
Patent Analysis
IP Trends in the Molecular Neurobiomarker Industry, 2019-2024 Patents by Key Participants in the NDD Diagnostics Space, 2019-2024 Analysis of IP Trends in the Molecular Neurobiomarker Industry, 2019-2024
Analyst Perspectives
Molecular Diagnostics in NDDs: Technology, Innovation, and Application Impact Analysis Commercial Availability of Different Molecular Diagnostic Technologies in the NDD Landscape Molecular Diagnosis of NDDs: A Technology Road Map
Appendix
Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs): Explanation
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
