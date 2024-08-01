Government Communication Minister Visits Arab Embassies Pavilion At Jerash Festival

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerash, July 31 (Petra) - of Communication and Government Spokesperson, Muhannad Mubaiadeen visited on Wednesday evening the pavilion of Arab embassies participating in the 38th Jerash Culture and Arts Festival.The visit included a tour of the various pavilions, where the minister was briefed on the traditional arts, handicrafts and popular cuisine offered by the participating embassies.The visit aims to bolster cultural and relations between Jordan and the countries participating in the festival, and contributes to enhancing cooperation between Arab peoples.At the end of his tour, Mubaiadeen stressed the importance of Jerash Festival as a platform to promote cultural and artistic exchange between Arab countries, lauding the efforts exerted by the festival management and embassies to organize this pavilion and showcase the cultural and artistic heritage of each country.Mubaiadeen also thanked all the pavilion stakeholders, wishing to continue these events that strengthen cultural ties between Jordan and Arab countries.