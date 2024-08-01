Abbas Announces National Mourning For Haniyeh's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 31 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced a state of national mourning and flag lowering on Wednesday, on the assassination of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Abbas referred to the assassination as a "cowardly act", calling on the Palestinian people to stay resilient in the face of the Israeli occupation.

In the West Bank, Palestinians went on a full strike in all cities, towns and camps, closing shops and different state bodies.

Protests broke out in Ramallah, Naples and Al-Khalil, condemning the assassination of Haniyeh. (end)

