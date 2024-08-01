US Cautions Nationals Against Travel To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 31 (KUNA) -- The Department of State on Wednesday cautioned the US citizens against to Lebanon due to rising tensions between the Lebanese Hizballah group and Israel forces.

"If you are in Lebanon, be prepared to shelter in place should the situation deteriorate. The US Embassy strongly encourages US citizens who are already in southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, and/or in refugee settlements to depart," according to the latest travel advisory.

"Do Not Travel to Lebanon due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, unexploded landmines, and the risk of armed conflict. Some areas, especially near the borders, have increased risk," it stressed.

The US citizens already in Lebanon should be aware of the risks of remaining in the country and review their personal security plans.

US citizens in Lebanon should be aware that consular officers from the US Embassy are not always able to travel to assist them.

The Department of State considers the threat to US government personnel in Beirut serious enough to require them to live and work under strict security.

The internal security policies of the US Embassy may be adjusted at any time and without advance notice, the advisory noted.

Since October 8, Hizballah has conducted attacks against Israel that have escalated in recent weeks, culminating in a July 27 rocket attack on Majdal Shams, a town in the Golan Heights, which killed 12 children.

"This strike has increased the risk of further escalation between Hizballah and Israel," it reminded.

"The Lebanese government cannot guarantee the safety of US citizens against sudden outbreaks of violence and armed conflict.

"Family, neighborhood, or sectarian disputes can escalate quickly and can lead to gunfire or other violence with no warning," according to the advisory.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Lebanon. Terrorists may conduct attacks with little or no warning targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities.

"Local security authorities have noted a rise in violent crimes, including political violence. Multiple unsolved killings in Lebanon may have been politically motivated.

"Kidnapping, whether for ransom, political motives, or family disputes, has occurred in Lebanon. Suspects in kidnappings may have ties to terrorist or criminal organizations.

"Unexploded landmines and explosive remnants of war are a hazard along the border with Syria. Heed land mine warning signs.

"Do not venture off the road into areas marked off with red and white plastic tape.

"Avoid roadside ditches, shoulders, and unmarked trails. Never touch anything resembling unexploded munitions.

"US citizens should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings or protests as these have the potential to turn violent quickly and with little notice," it added.

Protesters have blocked major roads, including thoroughfares between downtown Beirut and the area where the US Embassy is located, and between Beirut and Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport. (end)

asj









MENAFN01082024000071011013ID1108503910