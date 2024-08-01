Al-Azhar Al-Sharif Condemns Haniyeh's Assassination
CAIRO, July 31 (KUNA) -- The Grand Mosque of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif deplored, in the strongest terms, the assassination of Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh as "a heinous crime" by the Israeli occupation.
In a statement on Wednesday, Al-Azhar said this crime is a chain of "detestable" attacks committed by Israeli occupation, adding that Haniyeh spent his life defending his land, the Arab and Muslim cause.
Such assassinations will not affect the resolve of Palestinian people who have been offering great sacrifices to obtain their rights by setting up an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, it noted.
Al-Azhar expressed sincere sympathy to Palestinian people, and the family of Haniyeh, praying to Allah to dwell him in paradise and bring solace to his family. (end)
