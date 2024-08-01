Israeli Occupation Kills Two Palestinian Journalists In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, July 31 (KUNA) -- Al-Jazeera channel journalist, Ismail Al-Ghoul and photographer Rami Al-Reefi were killed on Wednesday as Israeli Occupation targeted their vehicle in Gaza.
Local sources mentioned that the occupation targeted their vehicle directly in Al-Shati camp, center of the city.
The media office in Gaza Strip stated that this takes number of martyred journalists to 165 since the beginning of the genocide.
The office vehemently condemned this targeting of Palestinian journalists, holding the occupation responsible for all these heinous crimes.
It called on the international community and concerned organizations to put a stop to the occupation, holding them accountable in international courts of justice and pressurize to put an end to the assassination of journalists. (end)
