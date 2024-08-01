Kuwait Amir Congratulates Pres. Of Switzerland On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of congratulations on Thursday to the President of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, on her country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished her good and well-being and wished Switzerland and its people more progress and prosperity. (end) dss

