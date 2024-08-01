Georgian Parliament Speaker Does Not Consider Iran Accomplice In Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, believes that Iran is not an accomplice in Russia's war against Ukraine.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrinform reports citing Georgia .

As noted, Georgian Prime Irakli Kobakhidze, along with a delegation, was among the few leaders who attended the funeral of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and also attended the inauguration ceremony of new President Massoud Pezeshkian on 30 July.

Papuashvili was then asked whether establishing close ties with a country that is an accomplice to war poses any problems.

"Iran is not an accomplice to any war, at least not this one. I don't know where you got that from," he said.

Regarding Georgia's relations with Iran , Papuashvili said, "we have historical and diplomatic relations with Iran, which are based on both respect and cultural ties between the peoples, and also express the attitude of our people to the processes that can be reflected in the form of the inauguration."

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament also refused to answer the question whether he had any information about Iran's supply of Shahed drones to Russia.

Biden to focus on Ukraine and Middle East in final months of presidency - media

As reported, Iran supports Russia in the war against Ukraine not only at the diplomatic level, but also regularly supplies Russia with kamikaze drones, mainly Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, which the Russian military uses to attack Ukrainian infrastructure, including civilian infrastructure, almost daily. Tehran also votes against UN resolutions condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine.