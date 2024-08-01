Ukrainian Navy Destroys Shahed During Night Attack
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Shahed during a night air attack.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook.
"Last night, during an air attack by the Russian occupiers, the forces and means of the Ukrainian Navy downed an enemy kamikaze drone SHAHED-136," the statement said.
The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to destroy the enemy on land, at sea and in the air, the Navy added.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in the Bakhmut direction, border guards of the "Revenge" destroyed an enemy drone control centre .
