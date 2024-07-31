UN makes declarations regarding death toll set to rise in Ethiopia landslides

(MENAFN) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has warned that the death toll from the devastating landslides in Ethiopia’s southern Gofa region could rise to 500, nearly doubling the current number of fatalities. This grim forecast follows the catastrophic events that unfolded over the weekend, with two massive landslides striking the remote Gezei Gofa area on Sunday night and Monday, triggered by intense rainfall.



The landslides have caused significant destruction, burying hundreds of individuals beneath layers of mud. Local authorities and outlets have shared harrowing images of desperate rescue efforts, with survivors using shovels and their hands to search through the debris for victims.



As of Tuesday, the Gofa communication department reported that 229 bodies had been recovered, including 148 men and 81 women. This number has since increased to 257, according to the latest UNOCHA update, which cites local sources.



The disaster has profoundly impacted the local population, affecting over 15,500 people. Among those affected are at least 1,320 children under the age of five and 5,293 pregnant and lactating women. The humanitarian situation is further compounded by the injuries sustained by at least a dozen individuals, who are currently receiving medical care.



UNOCHA has reported that search and rescue operations are still in progress. The organization anticipates that the death toll may ultimately reach up to 500, based on the information provided by local authorities. The ongoing rescue efforts aim to locate and assist any remaining survivors while addressing the urgent needs of those affected by the calamity.

