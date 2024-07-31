Trump approves speaking to FBI

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has consented to an interview with the FBI as part of the investigation into a recent assassination attempt, the agency announced on Monday. This decision follows a harrowing incident earlier this month where Trump narrowly escaped death during a rally in Pennsylvania.



On July 13, while speaking at an open-air event in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump was targeted by a gunman who fired several shots. The attack resulted in the death of one individual in the audience and injuries to two others. Trump, who was grazed by a bullet near his ear, survived the assault.



The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, led by Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek, stated that interviewing Trump is a standard procedure for any witness involved in such criminal investigations. “We want to get his perspective on what he observed, just like any other witness to the crime,” Rojek explained during a conference call with reporters.



Despite the ongoing investigation, the FBI has yet to determine a clear motive behind the shooting. The suspected shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, had been planning the attack meticulously. According to Rojek, Crooks had a limited social circle, confined mainly to his immediate family, and few friends or acquaintances, suggesting he had put significant effort into concealing his plans.



The FBI is continuing its investigation into the shooter’s motives and background, with a focus on understanding the extent of his planning leading up to the rally.

