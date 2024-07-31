Blinken releases another threat to China

(MENAFN) In a recent exchange, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a stern warning to China, emphasizing that Washington will take further actions against Chinese companies if Beijing does not cease its alleged support for Russia's defense industry. This statement was made during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Wang Yi in Laos on Saturday.



Despite repeated denials from both Beijing and Moscow, the United States has accused China of aiding Russia through bilateral trade, specifically by supplying goods and components that could be used for military purposes. In response, the United States has already imposed sanctions on numerous Chinese businesses involved in these transactions.



According to a statement from the United States State Department, spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted that Blinken and Wang had a "productive discussion" on various bilateral, regional, and global matters. Blinken reaffirmed the United States commitment to promoting a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and voiced concerns over China's actions in the South China Sea, which Washington views as destabilizing.



Blinken's comments included a direct address to China regarding its alleged support for Russia's defense sector, stressing that the United States would continue to take necessary measures if China fails to address what Blinken described as a "threat to European security."



In a rebuttal, Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in the United States, reiterated China's position on the Ukraine conflict. Liu stated that China maintains an "objective and fair stance" and does not seek to exacerbate tensions by providing arms to either side of the conflict. He also emphasized China's right to engage in "normal economic and trade exchanges" with Russia and cautioned the United States against undermining these relations, which are based on mutual benefit and equality.

