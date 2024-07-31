Telegram creator claims he has more than 100 kids

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, has disclosed a striking personal revelation: he has fathered more than 100 children across 12 countries through sperm donations. This surprising announcement sheds light on an unusual aspect of the entrepreneur's life and his contribution to addressing global fertility issues.



In a candid Telegram post, Durov shared that his journey into sperm donation began 15 years ago. The initiative was sparked by a request from a friend, who, facing fertility challenges, asked Durov to donate sperm to help them conceive. Initially taken aback by the request, Durov eventually decided to assist, motivated by what he perceived as a "civic duty" to support those in need.



Durov's decision to become a sperm donor was influenced by a comment from doctors about a shortage of high-quality donor material. This shortage was reportedly acute enough to prompt Durov's participation, despite his initial skepticism. Over the years, his contributions have reportedly facilitated the births of numerous children, benefiting many couples worldwide.



The entrepreneur has announced his intention to share his DNA code publicly, a move aimed at helping his biological children connect with each other. He acknowledged that his sperm continues to be available at least one IVF clinic for anonymous use, even years after he ceased donating.



While Durov, who remains unmarried, recognizes the potential risks associated with his extensive donations, he expressed no regrets. He emphasized his pride in contributing to the alleviation of sperm shortages, which have become a significant issue in many regions. Durov's actions highlight an unconventional approach to addressing a pressing reproductive health challenge and reflect his commitment to making a meaningful impact in this sphere.

