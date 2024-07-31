Qatar, Russia Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation H E Sergei Lavrov.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues, especially the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation thanked the State of Qatar for its efforts to reunite children with their families, as part of its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated by the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi also met yesterday with HE Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues, the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and a number of issues related to the Middle East.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the State of Qatar is continuing its efforts with the partners to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

He reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the fraternal Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also stressed the State of Qatar's firm belief in the necessity of resolving all regional and international disputes and crises through peaceful means in a way that promotes global security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Russian Federation H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani.