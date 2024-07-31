Wayanad Landslide: 2 From Karnataka Found Dead, 4 Missing; Search Operations Continue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tragic landslide and flood disaster in Wayanad, Kerala, two people from Karnataka lost their lives, and four, including a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, are missing. The missing individuals are believed to be trapped under the mud where the disaster occurred.

Puttasiddashetty (62) and Rani Madar (50) from Chamarajanagar district have been found dead. The search continues for Rajan (50) and Rajani (45) from Chamarajanagar taluk. Additionally, Swami Shetty from Trimbakapura in Gundlupet taluk was and is currently in the hospital. All these individuals were residents of the Meppadi area in Wayanad district.

Two members of a family from Mandya district are also missing. Jhansirani and Anil Kumar's family, who lived in Mundakai, Wayanad, have been severely affected. Jhansi Rani's son Nihal (2.5) and mother-in-law Leelavati (55) are missing. Jhansi Rani, her husband Anil Kumar, and father-in-law Devaraju are seriously injured and are fighting for their lives.

Anil Kumar, originally from Saraguru in Mysore, works at a tea estate in Mundakai. He married Jhansirani from K.R. Pet taluk. It is suspected that Anil's mother Lilavati and son Nihal are buried under the mud caused by the landslide. The injured are being treated at Mims Hospital.

Local authorities

A team led by Gundlupet Tehsildar T. Ramesh Babu has arrived in Meppadi, Kerala, to gather information about the missing Kannadigas. They are working diligently to find the missing persons.

Tourists from Bengaluru affected

Four tourists from North India who travelled to Wayanad from Bangalore and their driver were caught in the flood. While two tourists and the Bengaluru driver are safe, two other tourists are still missing. Sachin Gowda of the Bengaluru-based Plus Cab Agency confirmed that the two tourists are unaccounted for.

Authorities continue their search and rescue operations, hoping to find the missing individuals and provide support to the affected families.