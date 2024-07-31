US Upholds Its Strategy To Distance Yerevan From Moscow
7/31/2024 12:19:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The US is trying to create conditions for Armenia to move away
from its traditional strong relations with Russia."
According to Azernews , James O'Brien, assistant
to the United States Secretary of State for European and Eurasian
affairs, said this.
Speaking at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearings, he
applauded the bold steps Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
took to distance himself from relations with Russia.
"A significant part of the Armenian population wants to get away
from Russia. Thus, we (American authorities - Note) create
conditions for this to happen."
