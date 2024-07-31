عربي


US Upholds Its Strategy To Distance Yerevan From Moscow

7/31/2024 12:19:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The US is trying to create conditions for Armenia to move away from its traditional strong relations with Russia."

According to Azernews , James O'Brien, assistant to the United States Secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs, said this.

Speaking at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearings, he applauded the bold steps Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took to distance himself from relations with Russia.

"A significant part of the Armenian population wants to get away from Russia. Thus, we (American authorities - Note) create conditions for this to happen."

AzerNews

