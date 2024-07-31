Iran, Egypt Hope For Speedy Resumption Of Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jul 31 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran and Egypt, yesterday expressed hope that bilateral ties would be resumed as soon as possible.

In a meeting in Tehran, Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, exchanged views on bilateral relations, according to a statement published on the website of the Iranian president's office.

Pezeshkian said, Iran and Egypt were two“brotherly” countries whose peoples had a“heartfelt” interest in one another, pointing to the two countries'“age-old, brilliant and glorious” civilisation backgrounds.

He hoped that the problems hindering the normalisation of bilateral ties would be completely resolved as soon as possible.

Pezeshkian said, Iran and Egypt could help resolve many of the region's problems, noting, Iran is ready to cooperate and exchange experiences, capabilities, and bilateral capacities with Egypt.

The Egyptian foreign minister, who was in Iran to attend Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony, held yesterday, said, the two countries adopted close positions on issues, such as non-interference in other states' affairs, protecting the multilateral international system and defending humanitarian rights.

He added, the normalisation of bilateral ties was continuing on its path, hoping that the two countries would manage to officially begin cooperation with each other, as soon as possible, to safeguard mutual interests.

Iran and Egypt severed diplomatic relations in 1980. In recent months, both countries have expressed willingness to mend ties by settling differences on certain issues.

In Nov, last year, late Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi and current Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, held their first meeting in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit, to end the Gaza conflict.– NNN-IRNA

