King Receives NCHR's 2023 Report On Human Rights In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

King Abdullah on Monday received a copy of the National Centre for Human Rights' (NCHR) 20th annual report on the status of human rights in Jordan for the year 2023.

His Majesty received the report during a meeting with the chairperson of the NCHR's board of trustees, Samar Al Haj Hassan, and NCHR Commissioner-General Jamal Shamaileh, according to a Royal Court statement.



Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.