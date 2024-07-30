King Receives NCHR's 2023 Report On Human Rights In Jordan
7/30/2024 11:40:34 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN -
his majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a copy of the National Centre for Human Rights' (NCHR) 20th annual report on the status of human rights in Jordan for the year 2023.
His Majesty received the report during a meeting with the chairperson of the NCHR's board of trustees, Samar Al Haj Hassan, and NCHR Commissioner-General Jamal Shamaileh, according to a Royal Court statement.
Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.
