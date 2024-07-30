Dell & Dean, PLLC Notification Of Data Security Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell & Dean,

PLLC ("Dell & Dean") announced today that it has taken action after of a data security incident which may have compromised the personal information of certain individuals with information maintained on its systems. Dell & Dean began providing notice to all potentially impacted individuals on July 17, 2024.

On September 29, 2022, Dell & Dean became aware of a data security incident that impacted its server infrastructure and took its systems offline. Dell & Dean immediately undertook efforts to restore its servers and undertook additional affirmative steps to safeguard the security of data maintained on its systems. Dell & Dean also simultaneously retained a forensic investigation firm to determine the nature of the security compromise and identify any individuals whose information may have been compromised.



The forensic investigation determined that access to Dell & Dean's systems occurred on approximately September 28, 2022 through September 29, 2022. The investigation also identified certain files that may have been accessed or acquired in connection with the incident. In continuing its thorough investigation, Dell & Dean undertook a comprehensive manual review process to review these files and identify the specific individuals with personal information contained therein. This comprehensive manual review process concluded on or about May 30, 2024.

As stated above, following the data security incident, Dell & Dean immediately undertook efforts to restore its servers, and also undertook additional affirmative steps to safeguard the security of data maintained on its systems. Dell & Dean retained a forensic investigation firm to thoroughly investigate the incident and providing notification to all individuals whose personal information may have been accessed and/or acquired in connection with the incident in an abundance of caution. Dell & Dean has obtained confirmation to the best of its ability that the information is no longer in possession of the third party(ies) associated with this incident, and it is entirely possible that any specific personal information was not compromised as a result of the incident. Nonetheless, Dell & Dean has also offered the impacted individuals access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services as an added precaution and to mitigate risk. Please be advised that we are continuing to work closely with leading security experts to identify and implement measures to further strengthen the security of their systems to help prevent this from happening in the future.



Dell & Dean began mailing notification letters on July 17, 2024 to all individuals whose personal information may have been accessed and/or acquired in connection with the incident. We anticipate that it will take five days for individuals to receive this letter. If an individual does not receive a letter, but would like to know if he or she was potentially affected by this incident, or if an individual has any questions or would like additional information, they may call Dell & Dean's dedicated assistance line at (888) 326-0764 between the hours of 9:00am to 9:00pm ET, Monday through Friday.



SOURCE Dell & Dean, PLLC