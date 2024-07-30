Naval Alliances: Russia’S Frequent Visits To Cuban Ports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On July 27th, Russian naval forces anchored at Havana's port, marking a repeat visit within 45 days.



The visit was highlighted by the Baltic Fleet's frigate Neustrashimy, the training ship Smolnyy, and the replenishment oiler Yelnya.



These maneuvers, under the leadership of Rear Admiral Oleg G. Gúrinov, underscore strengthening maritime ties between Russia and Cuba.



The fleet's arrival prompted a ceremonial exchange with 21-gun salutes, showcasing mutual respect and established military protocol.



Notably, the Smolnyy brought 240 naval cadets, embarking on a program that includes engagements with Cuban military leaders and exploration of significant cultural sites.







This event closely follows a visit in June, which featured advanced vessels such as the nuclear submarine Kazan.



It also saw a U.S. submarine arriving in nearby Guantánamo, signaling heightened military interest from global powers in the region.



The visiting vessels represent significant maritime capabilities. The frigate Neustrashimy, commissioned in 1993, is equipped with diverse armaments and can accommodate a Kamov Ka-27 helicopter.



The Smolnyy, operational since 1976, houses 132 crew members and up to 300 cadets, equipped for both combat and instruction.



Meanwhile, the Yelnya provides essential logistical support across extensive ranges, capable of carrying substantial fuel reserves and other crucial supplies.







