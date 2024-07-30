Fairmont Doha Celebrates Paris Olympics With Pillar Wellbeing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fairmont Doha has invited locals and residents to embrace the Olympic spirit with Pillar Wellbeing.

This pioneering partnership, a global first for the Fairmont brand, provides a unique opportunity to train, nourish, and recover like an Olympian. Pillar Wellbeing celebrates and vitality with exclusive memberships and world-class facilities designed to help everyone achieve their best.

Pillar Wellbeing is thrilled to introduce the expansion of our gym, now spanning an impressive 3700 square meters with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. The cutting-edge facilities feature a 24-meter indoor swimming pool and a high-tech app for personalized training programmes. With dedicated personal trainers, every workout at Pillar Wellbeing embodies the spirit of Olympic athletes.

The first physical location is centred around Pillar Wellbeing's three core pillars of human well-being: Movement, Nutrition, and Recovery. Each principle caters to the needs of modern high-performing individuals, promoting wellness wherever they may be. Pillar's fundamental beliefs in preventive health and personal optimisation enable us to monitor health and performance metrics, guiding guests towards improved health and happiness.

Through collaboration with Pillar Kitchen, guests have access to a range of healthy food and drink options that complement their fitness journey. From nourishing meals to revitalising beverages, every culinary creation is crafted to support guests' nutritional needs and enhance their overall well-being. Executive Chef Mussa Fati embraces locally sourced, sustainable dishes to highlight the well-being of each member.

Recovery is as important as training, and Pillar Wellbeing invites sports enthusiasts to experience its comprehensive recovery facilities. Participants can enjoy relaxing yoga and take advantage of amenities such as the sauna, ice bath, vitality pool, and hyperguns, all designed to ensure optimal recovery and rejuvenation.

Fairmont Doha is home to Pillar Wellbeing, which offers state-of-the-art gym facilities designed to elevate the wellness experience. Guests can immerse themselves in the spinning studio, enjoy the climbing wall, take a refreshing dip in the expansive indoor pool, or participate in classes in the spacious movement studio, all while enjoying the stunning Gulf vistas. At Pillar Wellbeing, we are more than just a fitness destination. We are a vibrant hub that fosters connections and community among like-minded individuals by providing unparalleled facilities.

Pillar Wellbeing presents exclusive memberships with a host of unparalleled benefits starting from QR15,000. Members have full access to a wide range of amenities, including day passes, personalized training sessions, rejuvenating massages, invigorating aqua training sessions, and exclusive offers at the hotel's restaurants and spa.