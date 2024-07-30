Turkish Leader Slams Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, July 30 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games last week was manipulated into a project of mankind degeneration.

The ceremony was used to demoralize human nature, spoil family structure and undermine the safety of future generations, he said in an address to a meeting with provincial leaders of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara of Tuesday.

He was commenting on a scene at the ceremony featuring a drag queen in parody of Leonardo da Vinci's iconic "The Last Supper" which angered religious people from across the holy faiths.

"The disgraceful scene in Paris offended not only the Catholic world, not only the Christian world, but also us as much as them," Anadolu Agency quoted President Erdogan as saying.

"Immorality displayed at the opening of the Paris Olympics once again highlighted the scale of the threat we face," he added. (end)

aas









MENAFN30072024000071011013ID1108499965