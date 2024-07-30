Sodium Propionate Market To Hit US$ 247.1 Million By 2034 With A 3.9% Annual Growth Rate Fact.MR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Growing Use of Sodium Propionate as Food Additive Driven by Excellent Solubility and Microbiological Resistance.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

Sodium Propionate

is estimated to reach a size of US$ 168.5 million in 2024, as revealed in the recently updated analysis published by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market has been projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Sodium propionate is used significantly as unsaturated fat in pharmaceutical and preservative industries. High solvency and microbial movement make it ideal for use as a food additive. Increasing demand for processed food products is pushing the use of sodium propionate in packaged and processed meals, which are exhibiting high demand due to the busy lifestyle of more people in today's world. The flourishing processed food sector, including dairy products, poultry, pork, and baked goods, accounts for the high demand for sodium propionate as a popular preservative and for extending product shelf life.

Key Takeaway from Sodium Propionate Market Study:



The market for sodium propionate is projected to climb to a value of US$ 247.1 million by 2034.

B2C sales channels are forecasted to occupy a 53.3% share of the global market by the end of 2034.

North America is analyzed to capture a share of 24.3% of the global market by 2034-end.

The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at 4.6%

CAGR through 2034.

Worldwide sales of liquid sodium propionate are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% and reach US$ 112.7 million by 2034. Demand for sodium propionate in Japan is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

"Constant advancements in product formulations and food processing techniques are creating opportunities for manufacturers of sodium propionate and helping them offer more effective products,"

says a Fact analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the

Sodium Propionate

Market

Key players in the sodium propionate industry are Prathista Industries Ltd.; Jainex Specialty Chemicals; Fine Organic Industries Private Limited; Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG; Krishna Chemicals; Macco Organiques Inc.; Titan Biotech Ltd.; Foodchem International Corporation; Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.; Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical Co. Ltd.; Paul Lohmann GmbH KG; Rishi Chemicals Work Pvt. Ltd.; Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.; Niacet Corporation; Titan Biotech Limited.

High Consumption of Convenience and Packaged Food Products in the United States

Demand for sodium propionate in the United States is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.3% and reach a value of US$ 27.4 million by the end of 2034. More consumers in the country are opting for convenience and packaged food products due to their hectic lifestyles. Therefore, with growing demand for convenience food products, a positive impact on the sales of sodium propionate is also witnessed for their features of preserving food products without any compromise with the texture or taste.

Sodium Propionate

Industry News :



Macco Organiques is one of the leading producers of sodium propionate in Canada. In February 2022, the company signed an agreement with Kraft Heinz, a prominent food manufacturer in the United States, to expand its footprint in the country.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Grade:



Food-grade Pharmaceutical-grade

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Form



Powder

Liquid Granules

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Function



Preservatives

pH Regulators

Flavor

Enhancers

Mold Inhibitors Antimicrobial Agents

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by End-use Industry



Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Agriculture Cosmetics & Personal Care

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Distribution Channel



B2B Channels B2C Channels

More Valuable Insights :

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sodium propionate market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on grade (food-grade, pharmaceutical-grade), form (powder, liquid, granules), end-use industry (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, agriculture, cosmetics & personal care), function (preservatives, pH regulators, flavor enhancers, mold inhibitors, antimicrobial agents), and distribution channel (B2B channels, B2C channels), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

