Result Of AGM

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 July 2024 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Deborah Hudson and David Mayes and to elect as a director Brigid Sutcliffe who was appointed to the Board on 2 April 2024.

Simon Constantine and Richard Green did not stand for re-election at the AGM and both have retired as directors of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. Deborah Hudson has succeeded Simon Constantine as chair of the Board and Brigid Sutcliffe has succeeded Richard Green as chair of the audit committee.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from:

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows: