ZCI, S. African Envoy Discuss Investment Opportunities

Zarqa, July 30 (Petra) -- Chairman and members of the Zarqa Chamber of (ZCI) Tuesday welcomed South African Ambassador, Tselane Mokuena, to explore opportunities in Zarqa and Mafraq governorates, particularly in light of the new Zarqa Industrial Estate and the King Hussein Bin Talal Development Area in Mafraq.ZCI Chairman, Fares Hammoudeh, highlighted Zarqa's role as a hub for national industry, which is hosting "significant" sectors, primarily production, power generation, iron, and animal and agricultural production.Hammoudeh noted the potential for partnerships between Jordanian and South African industries, particularly in production inputs.Hammoudeh also urged South African investors and business people to consider investment in Jordan, citing the benefits of free trade agreements, especially with the U.S. market.Meanwhile, Mokuena discussed the investment opportunities and cooperation mechanisms among Jordanian and South African businesses, outlining the investment environment in South Africa, referring to key free trade agreements, which her country signed, including the African Continental Free Trade Area.Closing the meeting, the two sides signed an agreement to facilitate cooperation and strengthen partnerships among the two countries' businesses and industries by exchanging visits and bilateral meetings to enhance trade interests.