National Gms To Compete In 45Th Chess Olympiad In Hungary

President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF), Mahir Mammadov, has met with chess players who will compete in the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024, Azernews reports.

The men's team includes Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, Rauf Mammadov, and Teymur Rajabov Azerbaijani delegation will be led by ACF Vice-President Faig Hasanov.

During the meeting, Mahir Mammadov spoke about the preparation process for the Chess Olympiad and the results of the last competitions. He noted that the necessary conditions would be further created for the national team.

The 45th Chess Olympiad will take place in Budapest, Hungary, on September 10-23.

The record-breaking 193 teams in the Open section and 181 squads in the Women's competition will gather in the Hungarian capital to compete in the biggest team chess event of the biennium.

It will be the first Chess Olympiad to take place in Hungary after Budapest hosted the 2nd unofficial Chess Olympiad in 1926.

Notably, several women's teams - Liechtenstein, Guernsey, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, the US Virgin Islands, St. Lucia, Nauru, and the Cayman Islands - will make their debut in Budapest.

Recall that Azerbaijan previously hosted the 42nd Chess Olympiad (the Baku Chess Olympiad).

The total number of participants was 1,587, with 894 in the Open and 693 in the Women's event. The number of registered teams was 180 from 175 countries in the Open section and 142 from 138 countries in the Women's section. Both sections set team participation records.

