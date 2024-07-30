National Gms To Compete In 45Th Chess Olympiad In Hungary

President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF), Mahir
Mammadov, has met with chess players who will compete in the 45th
Chess Olympiad 2024, Azernews reports.
The men's team includes Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Nijat Abasov,
Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, Rauf Mammadov, and Teymur
Rajabov Azerbaijani delegation will be led by ACF
Vice-President Faig Hasanov.
During the meeting, Mahir Mammadov spoke about the preparation
process for the Chess Olympiad and the results of the last
competitions. He noted that the necessary conditions would be
further created for the national team.
The 45th Chess Olympiad will take place in Budapest, Hungary, on
September 10-23.
The record-breaking 193 teams in the Open section and 181 squads
in the Women's competition will gather in the Hungarian capital to
compete in the biggest team chess event of the biennium.
It will be the first Chess Olympiad to take place in Hungary
after Budapest hosted the 2nd unofficial Chess Olympiad in
1926.
Notably, several women's teams - Liechtenstein, Guernsey,
Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, the
US Virgin Islands, St. Lucia, Nauru, and the Cayman Islands - will
make their debut in Budapest.
Recall that Azerbaijan previously hosted the 42nd Chess Olympiad
(the Baku Chess Olympiad).
The total number of participants was 1,587, with 894 in the Open
and 693 in the Women's event. The number of registered teams was
180 from 175 countries in the Open section and 142 from 138
countries in the Women's section. Both sections set team
participation records.
