EXIST leads Fortune's Top 500 Turkish companies by net sales

(MENAFN) Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) maintained its leading position on Fortune magazine’s top 500 Turkish companies list based on net sales. According to the magazine's latest report issued on Monday, EXIST recorded total sales of 839 billion Turkish liras (USD36.1 billion) last year, marking a 4.9 percent increase from the previous year.



Following closely behind at number two was energy firm TUPRAS, which reported sales of 686.5 billion liras (USD29.6 billion), showing a significant 42 percent surge in comparison to the year before. Turkish Airlines secured the third spot with sales totaling 504 billion liras in 2023, to represent an impressive 62 percent year-on-year increase.



The rankings further included notable companies such as jewelry firm Ahlatci, carmaker Ford, oil provider Petrol Ofisi (USD6.22 billion), discount retailer BIM, oil company Opet, major appliances producer Arcelik, as well as oil provider Shell.



The total net sales of the top 500 companies in Turkey for 2023 surged dramatically by 60.6 percent in comparison to the previous year, to reach 12.8 trillion Turkish liras (USD552 billion). This growth was influenced by various sectors, including energy, transportation, retail, in addition to manufacturing, reflecting robust economic activity and recovery trends in the Turkish market during the period.

