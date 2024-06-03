Zelensky Meets With Philippines President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his official visit to the Philippines, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with the country's president, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

"I arrived in the Philippines and met with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the first time in the history of our bilateral relations," Zelensky wrote.

He thanked the Philippines for supporting Ukraine's and territorial integrity, for its clear position on Russia's aggression against our country, and for supporting important UN resolutions.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine intends to open an embassy in Manila this year to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"We discussed the inaugural Global Peace Summit and the importance of Southeast Asian countries being represented there. I am pleased that the Philippines will participate in the Summit. We also talked about bilateral cooperation, particularly Ukrainian agricultural exports to the Philippines," he said.

Zelensky arrived in the Philippines from Singapore, where he participated in the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine