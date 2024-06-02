Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Pulwama
Date
6/2/2024 10:45:27 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, June 3 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday at the Nihama area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.
"Encounter has started at Nihama area of Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.
The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists in that area.
There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.
MENAFN02062024000231011071ID1108287371
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.