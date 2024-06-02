عربي


Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Pulwama

6/2/2024 10:45:27 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, June 3 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday at the Nihama area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Nihama area of Pulwama district. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

