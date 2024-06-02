Nad Ali District Residents Hail Peace Despite Economic Hardship

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): The residents of Nad Ali district in southern Helmand province said they were happy to live in peace despite economic problems and poverty.

These people had earlier displaced and now returned to their homes and started a new life.

Sayed Gul, 30, told Pajhwok Afghan News when fighting intensified they were forced leave their homes and migrate to other places.

“We only managed to get our family members out, all households and materials remained, we spent difficult days and nights, now there is peace, in the past one could not recognized friend and enemy, our homes destroyed and now we again manage to rebuild but our economic conditions are not good,” he said.

Sayed Gul said:“Nobody helped us here everyone was thinking about itself, even brothers did not help, there was disorder, for two years this area was under siege, public property and assets looted,” he said.

Mohammad Nabi, the resident of Zarghon village, said in the past conflict some of his family members, including his son and brother were killed.

He said:“My son martyred, I lost my brother, nephews and nieces, my assets were looted, our homes destroyed and lived for five years in Lashkargah.”

He said with the return of the IEA they were now relieved and lived a peaceful life.

Mullah Mohammad Akhund, deputy district administrator, said efforts were underway to provide assistance to individuals who lost their homes and assets in the past conflicts.

“Public lives and honor is protected in the district, the issue of drought is also about to resolve but still leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strived to support families who suffered during past conflicts,” he said.

Nad Ali district remained the line of fire during the past conflicts and deprived of development in the past. The residents have now demanded rapid development and the provision of education and health facilities.

