From To Lam, President Of The Socialist Republic Of Vietnam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the state and people of Vietnam, please accept my warmest congratulations to you and the entire people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As a close friend of the Azerbaijani people, Vietnam is always interested in and pleased with the achievements made by the Azerbaijani people under your leadership in the development of the country and the strengthening of Azerbaijan's status on the international stage.

I am pleased to note that over the years, the traditional friendship and cooperation between our two countries have continued to strengthen and develop. I am deeply convinced that, building on these historical relations, Vietnam and Azerbaijan will further expand their cooperative relations for the prosperity of both countries and peoples, and for peace and development around the world.

I wish Azerbaijan prosperity and the Azerbaijani people happiness.

I wish you, Mr. President, robust health, happiness, and great success in your noble position.

Sincerely,

To Lam

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam