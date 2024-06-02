Kuwait CP Receives Congratulations From Bahraini Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak received on Sunday a telephone call from Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, congratulating him on the new post.

During the phone conversation, the Bahraini Crown Prince wished His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled success and good health, for the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah expressed gratitude to the Bahraini Crow Prince for his good sentiments that depict depth of the brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples. He also wished the Kingdome of Bahrain and its people more success and prosperity. (end)

sa









