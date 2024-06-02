Mahindra Lifespaces Expands Further in Pune with Launch of Happinest Tathawade Phase 4

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 30th May 2024: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, announced the launch of the final phase of its project, Mahindra Happinest Tathawade, a first-of-its-kind ‘Fusion Homes’ residential development in Pune. With most of the inventory in Phases 1, 2, and 3 nearly sold out, this is one of the fastest-selling developments in the micro-market of PCMC. Moreover, with construction of previously launched phases ahead of schedule, possession of apartments is planned from 2025 onwards. The final phase will comprise Tower A of Mahindra Happinest Tathawade, featuring 2 BHK units with carpet areas of 619 sq ft and 701 sq ft, in addition to duplexes available on the top floor.

As part of this phase, Mahindra Lifespaces is also introducing highway-facing offices and shops within the development, ensuring convenience for residents. This will be the most premium tower in the development, located in one of the fastest-selling projects in Tathawade, Pune. The new commercial spaces will offer a diverse range of options, including Shops & offices. Mahindra Lifespaces remains committed to strategically incorporating thoughtful amenities and services that enhance the overall living experience for our customers.

Launched in 2019, Happinest Tathawade offers features and amenities designed considering the limitations that emerged in traditional homes during the COVID lockdown. Hence, the development offers various category-first amenities like pedaling seats with provision for workstations, an organic farm, and numerous outdoor adventure games, aiming to bring the idea of fusion living to customers. Designed for maximum interior space utilization, each apartment offers efficient layouts with larger personal spaces and smaller passages.

Vimalendra Singh, Chief Business Officer (Residential), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said, ”Pune continues to be one of the most sought-after residential destinations, driven by strong end-user demand. The city's impressive growth in social and urban infrastructure, coupled with increasing employment opportunities, has bolstered our commitment to this market. The enthusiastic response to the previous phase of Happinest Tathawade has been immensely gratifying. We are excited to launch the final phase, which includes exclusive 2 BHK units and a duplex, and we are confident that it will be well-received by our discerning customers, thanks to its integrated offering of residential, retail, and commercial spaces."

Strategically located along the Mumbai-Pune highway, the development is situated in a highly coveted residential area and an educational hub within Pimpri-Chinchwad. It is near the IT hub of Hinjewadi, various multi-speciality hospitals, and the proposed Hinjewadi Junction metro station. The area boasts upcoming developments including a lifestyle mall and the forthcoming 170 km ring road, slated to encircle both Pune and PCMC. The location also offers excellent connectivity to key transit points such as the Old Mumbai-Pune highway, Pune-Dhule-Nasik highway, railway stations (Kasarwadi and Pimpri), bus stop (Pimpri Chowk), and metro station (Sant Tukaram Nagar). Additionally, with the new phase, residents will benefit from proximity to the multi-level car park, health amenities like a fitness centre and play areas for kids and adults, and convenient retail options for everyday needs.







MENAFN02062024005232011781ID1108286368