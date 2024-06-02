E-Waste Management Market Surges Towards USD 215 Billion With Highest CAGR Of 15.82% By 2031

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The E-Waste Management towards a projected valuation of USD 215 Billion by 2031. This Growth is Driven by signifies a burgeoning dedicated to responsibly handling the ever-growing mountain of discarded electronics. The Market is growing with the relentless march of technological innovation and the depletion of valuable resources. As manufacturers churn out feature-laden devices with shorter lifespans, consumers are more inclined to upgrade frequently. This Integrates with the scarcity of rare metals Such as platinum found in electronics, is driving the need for efficient e-waste management solutions.

The SNS Insider report forecasts a promising future for the E-Waste Management Market, estimating a market size of USD 66.32 Billion in 2023 and growing with a CAGR of 15.82% from 2024 to 2031. This growth is driven by the various factors such as,



Consumers' insatiable appetite for the latest technology fuels the e-waste stream. Manufacturers are responding with shorter product lifecycles, creating a continuous flow of electronic waste.

Environmental concerns and resource scarcity are prompting manufacturers and governments to prioritize responsible e-waste management practices. This includes recycling, refurbishing, and reusing electronic components. The growing demand for e-waste management services presents a golden opportunity for companies in this sector. Initiatives Such as phone buy-back programs and partnerships with manufacturers are propelling market expansion.

Top Companies Featured in E-Waste Management Market Report:

– RecycleSmart Solutions

– Ecube Labs Co. Ltd.

– Enevo

– IBM

– Veolia

– Tes

– Capital Environment Holdings Limited

– Eniro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

– Tetronics Technologies Limited

– Sembcorp Environmental Management

– Eri

Recent Developments

– July 2023, ERI, a leading e-waste management company, announced expanded services to assist businesses in achieving their sustainability goals through responsible e-waste recycling.

– February 2022, TES, a prominent e-waste disposal firm, was acquired by SK ecoplant, a South Korean construction company, for USD 1 billion, highlighting the growing interest in the e-waste management sector.

– April 2022, ERI partnered with Call2Recycle and CellBlock FCS to introduce OneDrum, an innovative battery collection solution that simplifies battery disposal for consumers.

E-Waste Management Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Processed Material

Metal



Glass

Plastic Others

The market is segmented into metal, plastic, glass, and others. Metals segments dominate the market due to their ubiquitous presence in electronic components Such as circuit boards and microcontrollers. Plastic is another significant segment, driven by its widespread use in various electronic devices.

By Source



Household Appliance

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics Others

The Household appliances segment dominates the market with Holding the largest share, Household appliances is a source of e-waste, Driven by factors Such as rising disposable income, technological advancements, and population growth. Industrial electronics, including computers, laptops, and communication equipment, constitute the second-largest segment.

By Application



Disposal Recycle

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Impact of Global Events

Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains for electronic components and raw materials, impacting the production of new electronics and potentially affecting e-waste generation rates. The war has diverted resources away from environmental initiatives, potentially slowing down the adoption of sustainable e-waste management practices. A global economic slowdown Results to reduce consumer spending on electronics, leading to a potential decrease in e-waste generation.

Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region reigns supreme in the E-waste Management Market due to a confluence of factors, growing affluence in developing economies is Driving the demand for electronic devices, consequently boosting e-waste generation. Developed countries often export their e-waste to Asian nations for processing, further contributing to the regional market's dominance.

Europe is another prominent region, driven by stringent regulations and government initiatives promoting sustainable e-waste management practices. For instance, the European Commission's 2020 circular economy action plan emphasizes reducing electronic waste generation.

Key Takeaways for the E-Waste Management Market



The report anticipates significant growth in the E-waste Management Market, Drive by factors Such as shorter electronic lifespans, resource scarcity, and rising environmental concerns.

The report analyses the market across various segments, including processed materials and sources of e-waste, providing insights into market dynamics.

The report explores the global impact of events such as the Russia-Ukraine War and economic slowdowns on the E-waste Management Market. The report provides a comprehensive overview of key regional developments, highlighting the dominance of the Asia Pacific region and Europe's focus on sustainable practices.

E-Waste Management Market Segmentation, By Processed Material

E-Waste Management Market Segmentation, By Source

E-Waste Management Market Segmentation, By Application

