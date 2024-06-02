Solarwinds Unveils Enhanced Database Performance Analyzer With Advanced Postgresql Support

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, has announced significant enhancements for SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) to provide enterprises with greater visibility and control over databases across on-prem and cloud environments. The upgrades are aimed at helping enterprises maximize the value, performance, and migration efficiency of their PostgreSQL databases.

Jeff Stewart, VP of product management at SolarWinds

The updated SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer (version 2024.2) now provides unparalleled support for PostgreSQL, the most advanced open-source database management system with more than 1.7 million global deployments. SolarWinds has introduced a new Tuning Advisors feature, which improves PostgreSQL database clusters by examining queries, tables, and indexes to deliver actionable insights for optimizing database performance and minimizing bottlenecks. DPA now includes a Migration Support capability to simplify the transition from Oracle to PostgreSQL, save costs, and help ensure more efficient, consistent management across key databases.

"At SolarWinds, we understand the critical role of database performance in driving business success," said Jeff Stewart, VP of product management at SolarWinds . "These enhancements to our database performance management solutions aim to provide our customers with the insights, monitoring capabilities, and AI-powered guidance we know firsthand they need to deliver a seamless user experience through even the most complex database management challenges."

Unlike other database management solutions, DPA goes beyond fragmented monitoring to provide complete, unified observability across complex on-premises and cloud database environments. The solution is user-friendly for non-database professionals, further easing the monitoring process and facilitating migration from Oracle to PostgreSQL. DPA employs wait-time analysis to pinpoint the root causes of performance issues and help IT teams ensure the efficiency and stability of their databases while successfully migrating from legacy systems. The solution monitors key metrics of SQL query performance, such as response time, throughput, and resource consumption. This provides always-on insights into database performance to guide improvements over time.

Database Performance Analyzer is part of the comprehensive SolarWinds database performance management portfolio, which includes SQL Sentry and SolarWinds Observability. Powered by AI-powered insights to accelerate the identification and resolution of issues or threats at the root cause, the SolarWinds suite of database performance management solutions helps enterprises be proactive about streamlining, optimizing, and de-risking their systems-all while keeping costs under control.

For more information about the SolarWinds database performance management solutions, please visit: