French authorities cancel contribution of Israeli military firms in Eurosatori 2024

(MENAFN) The organizing company of Eurosatory, an international exhibition for land defense and security, announced on Friday that the participation of Israeli military industries companies in the upcoming event scheduled for June 17 near Paris has been canceled by decision of the French authorities. "Cog Events," the organizing company, conveyed to Agence France-Presse that "by decision of the government authorities, there will not be any exhibition pavilion for the Israeli military industries sector at Eurosatory 2024." The decision was made without providing further details. Initially, 74 Israeli companies were slated to exhibit their equipment during the event.



The Ministry of the Armed Forces, under whose auspices the exhibition is organized, has not yet specified the reasons behind this decision. The cancellation comes shortly after an Israeli military airstrike resulted in the deaths of numerous individuals in a shelter for displaced persons in Rafah, sparking widespread international condemnation. This incident prompted demonstrations in France against Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.



With over 2,000 companies registered for the exhibition, the cancellation affects the participation of 74 Israeli companies, including major defense industries. Ten of these companies were expected to showcase weapons at the event, according to organizers.

MENAFN02062024000045015682ID1108286175