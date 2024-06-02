Workshop Casts Light On 19 Jordanian Universities In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in cooperation Abu Dhabi Authority (ADTA), organized workshop to introduce 19 Jordanian universities to the UAE communities.According to the ministry's spokesperson, Muhannad Khatib, the workshop is held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, and targets members of the Jordanian and Arab community residing in the UAE, in addition to Emirati students, who wish to study at Jordanian universities.Khatib said the workshop also aims to introduce the participating Jordanian universities, their new specializations to keep pace with the local and regional labor market, their fees, and privileges of Jordan's university life.Jordanian higher education institutions are "distinguished" by their faculty members, who hold degrees from prestigious world universities and obtained "advanced" positions in global rankings, he pointed out.Meanwhile, members of the Jordanian community praised the workshop, which cast light on Jordanian universities and saved their time, money and effort.