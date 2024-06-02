Houthis allegedly targeted American aircraft carrier

(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi rebels have reportedly launched a missile attack targeting the US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea, as claimed by the group's spokesman, Yahya Saree, in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).



According to Saree, the attack was in retaliation to alleged United States and United Kingdom on Yemeni provinces, including Sanaa, Hodeidah, and Taiz, which purportedly resulted in civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. He accused the airstrikes of targeting civilian objects, including a station building in Hodeidah, the vicinity of Al-Thawra Hospital, and a Coast Guard headquarters in Port Al-Salib, where commercial ships were reportedly damaged.



Describing the alleged attack on the US aircraft carrier as a response to what he termed as "American-British aggression," Saree asserted that the strike was precise and direct. However, he did not provide specific details regarding the extent of damage inflicted on the vessel.



As of now, the United States Navy has not issued any official statements regarding the reported missile strike on its aircraft carrier. The incident, if confirmed, marks a significant escalation in tensions between the Houthi rebels and the United States in the region, further complicating the already volatile situation in Yemen.



